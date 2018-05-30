Opinion Line (May 30)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Don’t you get it? The schools are never going to have enough money and this little play starring their attorneys and the state Supreme Court is never going to end.
The Wichita Fire Department needs lookout towers for added support during the July 4 holiday.
The County Commission has a narrow view considering county operations. They need to consider purchasing Towne West, whose life as a mall is limited and large enough to house all county operations and do so for the next 100 years.
This elderly, white, Republican female believes the NFL players who choose to take a knee are extremely patriotic. They are quietly, peacefully and legally trying to make the country a more just place.
Regarding Donald Trump and the NFL, novelist Sinclair Lewis said, “When facism comes to the United States, it will be wrapped in the American flag.… ”
Ah yes, Wichita’s annual festival has begun. The festival of digging up and re-repairing the same repairs that have been made to West 21st street for at least the last three years.
President Trump did not call immigrants animals. He called the murdering MS-13 gang members animals. Once again, a lie is used to misquote the president.
President Trump doesn’t even try to hide the corruption in his presidency. His business got a $500 million loan from China and he gave them $10 billion by lifting sanctions on ZTE. He only makes great deals for himself, not America.
The people who say that abortions are wrong, why don’t they pay the woman for the child’s support for 18 years? If you won’t, shut your mouth. There are reasons why an abortion is necessary.
President Obama’s Spygate is 10 times worse than Watergate ever was and turned our country into a banana republic.
Donald Trump is becoming the Chuck Norris of Washington and that’s a good thing.
Someone commented on our sports teams looking shabby, unkempt and unshaven. I was never really a Yankees fan, but I enjoy watching them because they have rules against the shabby look.
The best way to reheat French fries is in an actual oven.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments