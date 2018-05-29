Opinion Line (May 29)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I don’t care what Seminoff or the NFL says about the public and Trump being on the incorrect side of the kneeling issue. Actions have consequences, and the fans will have the final say.
Wichita police officers turn their cameras off and move citizens’ cameras as well as snag phones while people are filming with them. What more do you need to see they are out of control? The blue wall is real.
My kids went to school with Michael O’Donnell. While he is mischievous and sometimes a little cocky, he has a good heart and cares about people. I appreciate his enthusiasm.
Fox News makes a bigger deal out of the “liberal media’s” coverage of an event than the “liberal media’s” actual coverage of the event. The John McCain comment is a typical example.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who killed 10 people, showed signs that were non-existent? An avid video game player, wore black trench coat in summer with boots to class, a “born to kill” t-shirt, access to father’s guns.
Even if we take chronic liar Trump’s claim that special prosecutor Robert Mueller has spent $20 million at face value, we know that special prosecutor Kenneth Starr spent $70 million (and four years) “investigating” Bill Clinton.
Who in their right mind puts any high school state event on the same day as graduation? Get it together, folks. Graduation is the most important date of the year to the seniors. Respect the students and their talents.
Insurance companies, whose entire business is based on assessing the actuarial odds of something (bad) happening, have spoken with one voice on permitting teachers to carry guns. They want no part of insuring any school district that does so.
I see the black Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia is wearing a t-shirt that says “Elect Black Women.” I don’t suppose it would be OK to wear a t-shirt that says “Elect White Men.”
How pathetic is the irony that we send our kids to school to gain intelligence but our lawmakers, who are all supposedly already intelligent, think like mindless lemmings and send our kids back into deadly danger over and over again.
Multitasking interferes with efficiency.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments