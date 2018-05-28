Opinion Line (May 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Davis Merritt captured the absurdity of having politicians like Gov. Jeff Colyer endorsing President Trump for the Nobel Prize. It is cynical and dangerous for a leader to try to legitimize this hateful toxin for his own narrow benefit.
Davis Merritt’s slanted op-ed on why President Trump should not be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize cited accomplishments of many recipients. President Obama was not mentioned. Could someone remind me what Obama did to receive it?
There are no moral or intellectual contortions possible to explain the thought process behind nearly every article penned by Davis Merritt.
The reason President Trump receives little credit when something good happens is that he is so poorly oriented to time and place. He’s Forrest Gump without the charm and innocence.
Blake Shuart missed a big one: If gravitas was dead, we wouldn’t see lawyers on TV riding bulls, dressed as cowboys or busting thru walls while berating insurance companies and their adjusters.
Kris Kobach to demonstrators: law’s the law, illegal’s illegal. Contempt of court definition: Willful disregard for the authority of law, often behavior that is illegal because it does not obey rules. Please stop choosing politicians by name recognition.
What alternate universe does the person live in who thinks nothing has been found, or is known, about Hillary Clinton?
If you are in the United States illegally, you are committing a crime against the citizens of the United States.
Second Amenders, you said President Obama would take your guns and he didn’t. Now you still act like we want your guns. What are you afraid of? Fear. That is why you have guns in the first place.
It’s OK to just sit around and think. Truth is, everyone should do a little more of it.
If there was no collusion, or anything to hide, why not speak to the investigators?
School funding fix? Have parents pay for their own kids’ education. Fixed.
I’m waiting for a Pepsi can showing a picture of Gene Simmons sticking out his tongue.
