Opinion Line (May 27)

The flashing emergency lights on Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department vehicles still aren’t bright enough to prevent idiots from running into them.
Naftzger Park is just another example of the city saying we don’t care what you think, we are doing this. Money is no object.
All I can say for a mobile grocery store is that you be sure to check the expiration date on food and for dents in any canned items.
Imagine being fired and still receiving almost $1.5 million. KU’s fired athletic director can, and he's not even a consultant.
A major-league pitcher, making millions a year, gives up six or seven runs in an inning, goes into the dugout and is smiling and laughing. He’s obviously laughing at the idiot fans paying his exorbitant salary.
Hopefully the group of bicyclists in Kansas on their trip across the state aren’t like the local avid urban bicyclist and do obey traffic laws. Otherwise they may not complete their trip in one piece or at all.
Vote with your wallet.
Regarding recent school shootings, seems like teen control is needed more that gun control. Guns don’t drive themselves to school to start blasting away.
Women have mental illness, too. Yet 98 percent of mass shootings are committed by men. This is a cultural problem. It’s about violent men and their easy access to killing machines.
Give a man a fish, and he will eat for a day. Deport a man, and you’ll never have to feed him again. Trump 20:18
Bikers are not as invincible to my minivan as their tattoos and leather jackets suggest. Ride defensively.
I hope Democrats are happy with the society they’ve created, where morality is a personal issue and all morality is to be tolerated. The Parkland shooter has his own morality. How did that work out for his schoolmates?
If I were a teacher, I could not shoot a student, even if he did have a gun and he was doing harm.
Regarding the stolen sack full of food for postal worker pickup, I once put a working Wurlitzer organ out by the street. “Free” sign got no action. “For sale, $100” and it was stolen in 30 minutes.
People, please check your blinker fluid level. Blinker fluid can be purchased at any auto parts store. All you have to do is ask for it.
