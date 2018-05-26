Opinion Line (May 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Let’s just say it. Colyer, Brownback and the Kochs all want to rid the country of public schools so only the elite will be able to afford to educate their children. Keep the public so stupid they’ll keep voting you into office.
Kansas lawmakers should just ignore the Kansas Supreme Court rulings. The Supreme Court can’t throw them all in jail.
Reading commentary about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demands on the Iranian controversy, I wonder if he can spell diplomacy let alone understand its meaning. He sounds like he thinks that he is Secretary of War, not State.
A school, business or other entity does not have to tell you there is a fire drill over the intercom. The fire alarm is what is needed. This is why we have fire drills, earthquake drills — to teach you to get and keep prepared.
Texas school shooter Dimitrios Douchebag could not have studied previous school shootings if news media had not plastered coverage of them all over the place.
The royal wedding brought back these beliefs: I don’t want to be called Asian American, Europe American, Native American, or African American as maybe it’s time we are all be just Americans.
Davis Merritt is getting a little carried away with his hatred of the President.
Another side: Lawrence-Dumont Stadium is a relic of a bygone era, and baseball is a game supported by nostalgic elders. Attendance at the games is pathetic. Use the space another way — a good place for an aquarium.
Kansas conservatives would rather pay $99 for a half-done job than $100 for one done right. Just to save one tax dollar.
A non-politician campaigns and tells us what he would do if elected. He wins and proceeds to do what he promised. Hurray.
Choosing not to vote isn’t rebellion, it’s surrender.
No matter “Yanny” or “Laurel,” the experiment proving people are easily herded was a success.
Why do so many nice-looking baseball players feel like they need to cover their face with a big, shaggy beard? Kansas City’s Alex Gordon is a prime example. It’s not at all pleasant to look at.
Ocean levels could rise a foot or more if lots of people go swimming all at once.
