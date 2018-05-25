Opinion Line (May 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita definitely needs a new stadium to complement the arena downtown. Let’s have a white elephant museum downtown. In 10 years we’ll still be griping about shoddy streets to get to both.
I think public swimming pools would benefit a lot more Wichitans than public golf courses.
Deroy Murdock, the Eagle’s voice now for Trump TV, says the Robert Mueller probe is a circus. For that you need a clown like Rudy Giuliani.
“A hyperpartisan circus” column by Deroy Murdock should be read and digested by all.
I thought Catholic Charities helped everyone. Maybe it’s not a real charity. Maybe a bunch of them are lacking real charity.
I’ve been saying the way to reduce mass shootings is to stop advertising them. Do not report on them. Do not give shooters the infamy they desire. The more media sensationalizes the shootings, the more copycat shooters there will be.
With May being “National Bike Month” and an “avid urban bicyclist” admitting to deliberately violating traffic laws, anyone operating a motor vehicle should be vigilant because we don’t know what stupid and illegal stunts bicyclists are going to pull.
The unconstitutional actions of former Maricopa County (Ariz.) Sheriff Joe Arpaio have cost those taxpayers over $200 million dollars (and counting). Just think how much money Kansas taxpayers will be on the hook for if Kris Kobach is elected governor.
Many states are lowering their utility rates due to President Trump’s tax cuts. Why not here?
The middle ground between legal and illegal immigrants is also a slippery slope to our country’s demise.
The main reason for the truck driver shortage is the one you hardly ever hear or read about — all of the unnecessary and ridiculous regulations required in order to drive a truck.
Am I the only person around that doesn’t give a care about the royal wedding? The only Royals that matter are in Kansas City.
I will hate to see the day when my generation is labeled as “hashtaggers.”
Why can’t we cure cancer or come up with a good way to re-heat French fries?
