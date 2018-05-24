Opinion Line (May 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Great. That faith-based adoption bill got passed. Nice to know we’re cementing our reputation as backward, religion-headed hicks to the rest of the world.
There are enough issues on the road with reckless drivers, and now here comes marijuana? Cops are nowhere to be found issuing tickets for the craziness on the streets. Laws mean nothing anymore.
It seems like every day we hear of another child abuse case. So what does the City Council do? Allows parents to take children to microbreweries that do not meet the food requirements to be considered a restaurant.
It is sad that I don’t have enough characters in the Opinion Line to list all the recent mass shootings. It is worse that I have nothing to list that has been done to try to prevent them.
I’m sick of all the talk about reproductive rights of a woman’s body. How did it ever become legal to take a baby’s life? Kudos to Iowa for pushing to restrict abortions. Finally, a small step in the right direction.
The gas station gambling machines are no more cheating people out of their money than what the Kansas Lottery is doing every day. Both are playing against computers and it is a game of chance.
People don’t absorb knowledge when they’re tired and stressed out.
I was a lifelong Republican until I heard President Trump call immigrants animals. That is beyond the pale and I am done with him and this party. Can’t change my registration fast enough.
Has Conagra rustled all the cows in Kansas? We can’t pay for a miserable little tip roast anymore.
Stupidity should be painful.
Personal injury lawyers need to be reigned in. Whose pocket do you think those 50-percent contingency fees come out of? It’s yours. Insurers don’t care, they work on a percentage, too.
“Donations pile up as flow of refugees to U.S. nearly stops.” That’s the best news I’ve heard all day. Thank you, President Trump.
Since you don’t see anything wrong trespassing on my property so your dog can go to the bathroom and leaving it, you won’t mind a bit when I reciprocate. You do like horses, cows and flocks of geese, don’t you?
