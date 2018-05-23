Opinion Line (May 23)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita police are 100-percent hollow on claiming no fault on Andrew Finch’s death. Admit you messed up, compensate his children, learn from this mistake and move on with respect from Wichita’s citizens, who are your true employer.
I am a grown man who got choked up watching the casket bearers carrying the tiny coffin containing 2-year-old Tony Bunn. Child abuse is the worst crime imaginable.
If your vote didn’t count, Kris Kobach wouldn’t be working so hard to stop you from going to the polls and voting.
Way to waste money trying to convict Emily Glass on child endangerment from smoking pot and driving. Get with it and find Lucas Hernandez. Don’t blame pot. The jury was smart.
Based on Kathleen Butler’s Letter to the Editor about the World vs. Trump, she is now my hero.
Teachers should get everything the police and firefighters get. They put their lives on the line every day.
The father of the Texas school shooter should also be charged with murder because he failed to secure his weapons to prevent his underage child from getting access to them.
Some Republican wants able-bodied people to work when they are on food stamps. I’m a taxpayer. I work for my food. Why can’t those who take my hard-earned money do the same?
I guess the term “animals” isn’t all bad. Unlike humans, they don’t know how to hate and they only seek to survive.
People paying to listen to Hillary Clinton proves W.C. Fields was right. There’s a sucker born every minute.
That’ll be the day, when Kansas makes marijuana legal. Are you kidding me? This backward, puritanical state would never allow that. It took them decades to legalize liquor by the drink.
An ancient scholar professed that “A country divided against its self cannot stand.” Is that what is going to happen to our beloved country?
If Trump were not our president, Stephen Colbert would not have a show. Same lame one-liners every night. Nothing original or funny with him.
I can’t figure my neighbor out. He has his Royals flag at half-mast.

