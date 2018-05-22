Opinion Line (May 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Right before my school has a fire drill, we should be told on the intercom “it’s a fire drill” so we don’t think we’re running outside because a shooter pulled the fire alarm.
Comparably sized cities around Wichita charge half the trash costs. Public officials squirm about raising property taxes that would cost homeowners an extra $50 but do nothing about spending an extra $180 a year for trash service.
With the not guilty verdict for Emily Glass, we ask Nola Foulston to run for Sedgwick County District Attorney because it’s become obvious Marc Bennett cannot and will not get someone convicted of jaywalking.
Just when you think you might be seeing light at the end of the tunnel and smooth sailing, here comes the orange cone patrol again. Will there ever be an end to it?
Republicans want to make food stamps harder to get than a gun, because a single shooter entering a classroom with an AR-15 is somehow preferable to a single mother leaving Dillons with groceries.
Give us a break, Mr. Merritt. How can President Trump lead us into fascism when your progressives own the news media? Isn’t that a component he must control to do so?
James Franko and the Kansas Policy Institute are entitled to their opinions (paid for courtesy of the Koch Brothers), but they aren’t entitled to their own facts. His opinion piece was riddled with falsehoods about taxes and government.
As I predicted in Opinion Line three years ago, Vape cigarettes are dangerous due to experimenting with flavors and other ingredients.
I’m sick of hearing about the royal wedding, but it is good that it’s taking the leftist news people’s attention and efforts away from trying to actively bring down the President of the United States.
Why can’t anyone be honest about why fuel prices are going up when we have plenty of crude oil here?
Without my knowing, two women paid for my custom photo collage and frame at Walgreens. I’ll be paying it forward this next week. Sometimes this world a good place to live.
Gonna switch to lobster tails — can’t afford beef anymore.
Will the dog restrooms at the airport be for both genders or will they be separate?
