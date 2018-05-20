Opinion Line (May 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Am I the only one that sees the connection between terrible drivers and the removal of driver education in high school?
Blinker use is still law. The few who activate it are signaling what they just did or what they are in the process of doing, not as an advance notice of their intentions.
Wichita is very lucky to have such reasonably-priced, nice, quality public golf courses.
I wonder if Butler Community College got permission from The Who before using the opening chords of “Baba O’Reilly” in their commercial. Are they suggesting their school is a teenage wasteland?
Did Wichita adopt weeds as its official plant? You’d think so when you walk along the river downtown.
Anyone can carry a gun without training. You can buy booze on Sundays. You can buy drinks at bars at 6 a.m. Smoke cigarettes at 30 cents apiece. What’s next for Wichita, people?
So proud of those two Kansas cheerleaders who were not afraid to expose the hazing situation at their college. Good for them. Don’t be bullied into being quiet when you know something is very wrong. Stop the evil that is going on.
Build a house near a volcano then wonder who’s going to pay to replace it once the volcano blows. Brilliant.
What I would do is make the rude White House staffer apologize to Sen. John McCain, then have everybody take a lie-detector test and terminate the leaker.
The leftist “news” attempts to perpetuate a comment made about Sen. John McCain, but when it comes to the venomous comments made about the president, those working with him and his family — including death threats — there’s hardly a whisper.
Part of the Statue of Liberty reads “bring me your tired and poor.” It does not say bring me your illegal, law-breaking immigrant invaders to get free food stamps and housing. Americans living on the street don’t get that.
Apparently the GOP thinks the investigation of President Trump has gone on too long and we should “get over it,” when Hillary Clinton has been investigated for a decade and nothing’s been found.
Its bad enough the U.S. Embassy got moved to Jerusalem. Couldn’t they have had the decency to open it quietly instead of partying and sipping champagne while people who have the rights to that same city are killed?
It’s better to be the most insane of the sane than the most sane of the insane. But not by much.
