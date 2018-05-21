Opinion Line (May 21)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It seems like the city of Wichita is making it more difficult for us to enjoy Old Town. Paid parking just discourages people from going downtown.
Some over-educated writer suggests lowering disciplinary standards to keep students in school. Troublemakers may “be” there, but that doesn’t guarantee successfully educating them. Students wanting to learn are the ones who pay for such nonsense.
Kansas expanding drinking alcohol, lottery and gambling is great as long as government can get additional revenue. Want to bet on how soon Kansas will make prostitution legal?
I can’t believe The Eagle printed a Russian-style, full-page ad promoting the idea of a deep state, an attempt to destroy our democracy and undermine our government and the rule of law.
Which is worse, reading about all of President Trump’s scandals, from Chinese payoffs, Pay for Play and dehumanizing minorities — or seeing a full-page ad for a pro-Trump book in The Eagle.
I was reading The Eagle online and saw the headline “Kansas Gov. Colyer says President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize.” I then saw elsewhere Colyer’s picture above this headline: “6 a.m. drinking can begin in Kansas within days.” Then I understood.
Have you ever thought about the mess we’d be in if the 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds of the mid-1940s would have been brought to tears by imaginary micro-aggressions?
I had a sack full of food put out for the pick up by postal workers. It was taken by someone. It is really sad that someone had to steal from the needy.
Splash pools are no substitute for learning to swim. All children should be able to learn for a low cost at a neighborhood pool. Promotes physical activity and well-being.
As I was pumping gas into my car for nearly 50 cents a gallon more than two weeks ago, I had a crazy thought, “Is all this fuss over Iran really worth it?”
Thank you so much to the person who wrote the article, “Mueller, investigation much about nothing” It was very well-written. Thank you for supporting our great president.
We need a special investigator to investigate the special investigator, Robert Mueller, just to confuse the media.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments