Opinion Line (May 19)

Michael O’Donnell is a perfect example of a narcissistic spoiled brat, out of touch with reality and having a sense of entitlement. It is sad that so many of our politicians fit this description.
Turning the “old and inadequate” main library into an aquarium is an interesting idea but structurally and functionally wouldn’t work. Besides, this city’s wheeler dealers have had secret plans for that and nearby property for at least two decades.
Katherine Burgess is a breath of fresh air to the Eagle staff. She writes some of the most unique and interesting articles I’ve ever read in the paper.
The more Democrats want to take God out of our daily lives, and our children’s lives, the more they expose themselves as extremists who want to take our country down a very destructive path.
President Trump averaged one false claim every 83 seconds of his speech on the Iran deal. I recall a time when the country was shocked at blatant lies to U.S. citizens by its president.
If President Obama would have accomplished what President Trump has in the first 15 months, the press would have called him the greatest president ever.
This weekend, I filled up with $3.29 per gallon gasoline. It has to be President Obama’s fault.
So the avid urban bicyclist admits to disregarding the rules of the road. He made my point. What if we all used his excuse, there would be chaos on the streets. Try using your taxpayer-provided bicycle lanes.
Mothers-in-law would enjoy a much-improved relationship with their daughters-in-law if they would do three simple things: listen, ask questions, forget about your past. Quit treating sons like 4-year-olds.
Why do we need rewards cards at stores? Why not give us the discounts without the cards? Or are rewards cards just a way of collecting data on customers so they can target us with specific ads?
People who say they wear their hearing aids “only when they need them” have no idea how irritating it is when they are constantly saying “What?” and “Huh?”
My goal in life is the impossible. I guess that’s why it’s taking so long.
