Opinion Line (May 18)

Thanks city of Wichita, for our area’s splendidly refurbished streets. A month ago you repaired our broken curbs and potholes and last week applied an attractive sealer. We in the inner city appreciate you using Hyatt money to benefit residents.
Dear Kris Kobach: Reward politicians who perform well, punish those who don’t. Sincerely, Right back at you, man.
The Kansas Policy Institute/Kris Kobach policy of rewarding the advantaged schools and penalizing the disadvantaged is similar to the old military policy of reducing the pay of soldiers of those who were in debt.
Sedgwick County voters picked self-serving Michael O’Donnell over dedicated, honest commissioner Tim Norton, with unsurprising outcomes. Kansas voters: Why would you vote for self-serving Kris Kobach? No surprise what will happen if you do.
To Michael Smith of Emporia State: Would fund-strapped adoption agencies be better off if Catholic Charities took some of the pressure off them, or if Catholic Charities stopped adoption services all together?
Cop cars are ridiculous with all the flashing lights. You don’t have to blind us. We see you. I swear you could see these cars from the space station.
T-bone a vehicle, in front of windshield without braking, your insurance pays. T-bone from the rear door back, your insurance pays. T-bone kill the driver, you’re fined and going to jail.You are responsible for controlling your vehicle at all times.
I’ve seen it all now: a guy riding his bicycle on a busy street, using his elbows to guide the bike while he used his phone. There is no fixing stupid.
I enjoy reading the Sunday Real Estate section. There are plenty of very nice-looking garages for sale. Some have attached houses.
Service members give 100 percent to our country. In return, the VA needs to give 100 percent to our veterans.
President Trump drained the swamp as promised. Unfortunately, he replaced it with a cesspool. The swamp is looking better with each passing day.
With the size of the chip on her shoulder, Hillary Clinton would not fit in a coach seat on an airplane.
There are too many turkeys jiving.
