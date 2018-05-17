Opinion Line (May 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Many years ago, at 13th and Hillside, white crosses appeared for those murdered that year. They stopped because “something was being built there.” That hasn’t happened. Maybe now we need to put crosses out for child abuse victims.
Starting reconstruction on Naftzger Park and the Spaghetti Warehouse building just a couple of weeks before Riverfest? More people and vehicles downtown than any other time of the year. The city’s plan is evidently to cause inconvenience to everyone.
If the death of Andrew Finch was the result of unfortunate circumstances, then a formal apology should be issued and procedures looked into that would prevent it from happening again. Instead, the silence from authorities is deafening.
There are way too many cars in Wichita with attached dealer plates. Too many friends, acquaintances, salesmen, mechanics, office personnel, friends of friends. Don’t deny it. They are not loaner cars while yours is being serviced.
Thanks to President Trump and Republicans like Sen. Moran and non-resident Sen. Roberts, Harley Davidson got its giant tax cut and is closing its KC plant and moving 800 jobs to Asia. Why do we keep electing these guys?
Mike Pompeo has accomplished more in a short period than Hillary Clinton did the entire time she served as secretary of state. Unless you want to include her email crimes and her responsibility for the deaths of U.S. citizens.
Kansas Revenue eliminates 56 employees and hires a shady company “no bid” for $100 million. Legislative leaders unaware. I doubt if all 56 would cost $100 million in the same time span. Someone’s lining their pockets with tax money.
It is a shame that Mead’s Corner is closing. Maybe they could move to a less expensive location?
When you’re accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.
Never doubt good in our world. Three guys ran into the intersection of Rock and 21st to push a stalled car with a woman and kids into a gas station. And nobody honked at them.
It’s got to get boring for you guys to put stuff on there about our road construction. It’s frankly too mind-boggling at this point to even comment on. I’m moving.
