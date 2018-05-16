Opinion Line (May 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Chase Billingham writes discipline is responsible for lower school graduation rates. Sorry, bad behavior harms the learning environment for students who want to learn and jeopardizes safety. Create separate schools for those needing behavioral help.
The decline in USD 259 graduation rates correlate to adoption of the “Safe and Civil Schools” discipline system and the explosion of student cellphone addiction. The BOE needs a real discipline plan and parents need to take control of kids’ devices.
While most citizens support proper funding for police and firefighters, a public safety sales tax starts a slippery slope for other city departments and there would be no end when taxpayers are already paying too much.
Looks like the Wichita Community Safety Coalition tried an end run around elected officials. Raising the cost of goods and services through a sales tax increase is not the way to pay for our basic services.
If you want to fund police and fire services adequately, look at how Edmond, Okla., funds these services. Politicians hate this type of arrangement because it dedicates general fund revenues to police and fire services. But it works.
Good job, District 2 of Sedgwick County, for turning away a class act like Tim Norton for Michael O’Donnell. He has been ethically challenged since he came on the political scene.
Kris Kobach’s contempt fine is paid for by taxpayers because he was acting as attorney general? Then fire the AG for defying the court. He lowered the bar for every attorney in Kansas.
Don’t you realize charging Kris Kobach with “high crimes and misdemeanors” won’t get him out of contempt of court? Recall him. Everyone, start a petition; make sure it gets 5,000 voter signatures.
If the crooks in Topeka were being honest about the “privatization” of governmental functions, they would begin calling it what it actually is — “profit-ization” designed to make somebody a ton of money at the expense of the taxpayer.
The only thing backward about the “usually backward Kansas” is those who think we are.
