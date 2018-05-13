Opinion Line (May 13)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Don’t worry, Michael O’Donnell will resign. He now has the perfect Republican resume for Washington, D.C., either in the White House or the EPA.
I assume because Michael O’Donnell is a Republican, the fraud and money laundering charges are fake news?
There is a special place in the deepest caverns of Hell for mothers who abuse their children or let their boyfriends do it.
System failed another child in Wichita. How about we start punishing all those who are suppose to be taking care of children, like they took care of the child they beat and killed?
I would like to remind motorists that they are subject to the same rules that bicyclists must obey on the streets. Yesterday I saw a car and a pickup run stop signs from Sedgwick County Park onto major streets.
What administration ideologue tried to foist the lifetime medicare limit on Kansas? I thought Sam Brownback had had been kicked upstairs to patronage job wonderland to plague the entire nation. Who is carrying this tainted water now?
I was born and raised in the midst of the Depression-era poverty, and it was the major incentive I had to work hard and eventually became successful. I believe this is still possible today if you at least try.
Davis Merritt”s “on fascism” column was a smear of President Trump, as well as those who support him.
Only to a whining Wichitan is a 15-minute drive “way out on the prairie.”
I totally agree with Polly Schoning’s letter to the editor May 8 about Girl Scouts. We don’t need the Boy Scouts. We are even stronger as girls in our own organization.
A sales tax for public safety? I support it. Our city and county leaders have sold us down the river time and time again with their crony deals with developers. A public safety tax would benefit all of us.
I know it’s the PC thing to sneeze into your elbow rather than the more practical and traditional hand sneeze, but whenever I see it, it makes me sick. Who wants mucus running down their arms?
