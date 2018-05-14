Opinion Line (May 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
A big thank you to all the volunteers who cleaned up the Keeper of the Plains area Saturday morning. It is one of the most special and beautiful parts of our city.
I usually don’t agree with Richard Ranzau on anything, but I fully support his comments asking for the resignation of Michael O’Donnell. O’Donnell wimped out on his senator gig. The heavy lifting needed in the Legislature wouldn’t further his political career.
Michael O’Donnell thought he was smarter than everybody else. No one would ever know he has criminal tendencies toward self enrichment. Oops.
As an avid urban bicyclist, I take exception to the comment about following the same laws as vehicle operators. I often disregard rules as a life-preserving tactic. Avoiding traffic keeps me out of harms way including the multitude of distracted drivers.
To the Kansas congressional delegation: As you are all Trump flunkies, you own his disastrous decision on Iran. When a gallon of gas is $5, you own it. When inflation skyrockets, you own it.
For years, Sen. Jerry Moran has trumpeted about how much he loves the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Now Trump is going to eliminate CHIP. Will Moran try to protect the 8.9 million CHIP kids? No, I didn’t think so.
The president of the Wichita Fraternal Order of Police wants a sales-tax increase to spend more on cops. This is the same guy who is adamant that Wichitans are not entitled to know anything about misconduct by police officers.
Writer claims “Pickles” characters have become idiots. Did they have it mixed up with “Breaking Cat News?” Eagle, leave the comics alone.
With more knowledge available today than ever before in history, few would argue people are wiser than ever before.
Apparently Wichita has passed a new law that blinkers are no longer required when turning or switching lanes.
Who cares what the Europeans think of the U.S. backing out of the Iran deal? Look what a wreck those countries are. They are already lost; they just don’t realize it.
After the Mars Insight drills its 16-foot-deep hole, I bet the next thing on its way will be fracking equipment.
