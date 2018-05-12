Opinion Line (May 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I was glad to read about new Wichita fireworks rules. But where was law enforcement when illegal fireworks were being sold in the parking at the recent Century II gun show? There will be plenty of booms July 4.
Why does The Eagle only acknowledge Jeff Colyer and Kris Kobach in the Republican primary for governor? Ken Selzer is a smart, honest, ethical man who has done an excellent job as insurance commissioner and would be a great governor.
Doesn’t matter how corrupt Michael O’Donnell might be, I ‘d still rather be rid of Richard Ranzau.
Let Butler Community College have its culinary program here. WATC didn’t want anything to do with vocational programs; they gutted taxpayer classes like culinary arts. Now WSU Tech wants the program back.
Since the quelling of big fireworks celebrations for three days to soothe people’s tattered nerves is so important, I think the City Council should immediately begin work on punitively banning lightning and thunder, which lasts all spring and summer.
I have noticed Kansas senators and representatives, at least the 4th District Reprsentative, say they like to hear from constituents, like to have picture taken with constituents, but are hesitant in answering questions or explaining their vote on constituents’ concerns.
Graduation rate problems at Southeast High could be somewhat alleviated if USD 259 would begin to hold middle-schoolers accountable for their academic and behavioral issues. Currently, all are passed through the system regardless of performance or achievement.
I’m still looking for a positive reason to vote for a Democrat during the next presidential election, but they offer none.
Rudy Giuliani is a lawyer the same way Dr. Pepper is a doctor.
The head of the Kansas Department for Children and Families shouldn’t make a “top-to-bottom review of the department” her top priority. It should be her only priority.
Honestly, it seems like a lot of this crap started about the time blue M&Ms showed up.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments