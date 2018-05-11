Opinion Line (May 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
So, one Opinion Line contributor approves of the Andrew Finch execution and wants The Eagle to end news coverage about it? That’s so sad. Someone needs a heart transplant.
Gov. Colyer signed a bill to let felons get their foot in the door, but as soon as the employers find out there is a felony, your other end goes out the back door. I speak from experience.
It's unbelievable the father of the teenage girl alleged to be involved in the Menards shooting is making excuses for her behavior. Obviously the start of her problems is a parent making excuses for her.
It’s that time of year again for storm warnings all over Kansas — the time of year where I watch television on any channel that isn’t local.
I am sick of people making illegal left turns at Kellogg and Webb. Why doesn’t the police department station an officer there at all times? They could make a lot of money.
Mayor Jeff Longwell has apparently sealed the fate of the Wichita Wingnuts. His Quixotic quest for a major-league farm team ignores the hard work and investment of local people, preferences of local baseball fans, and reality.
If you believe that a major-league farm team is coming to Wichita, I’d like to sell you the John Mack Bridge. On a good day, the Wingnuts or Shockers can’t draw 1,000 people. A casino would bring people to downtown.
I just received another “survey” from our congressman, Ron Estes, touting his sponsorship of “welfare reform.” He says he just wants to bring “hope” to those people just too lazy to work. Right, Ron. What a joke.
At least the beer is cold in Kansas.
Kudos to often backwards Kansas, which is reaching for the lead in repayment to the wrongly imprisoned.
Again, “wrongfully convicted” has proven that going through the legal system does not guarantee justice. It is time to punish those responsible for the wrongful convictions that take away percious years of a person’s life.
Had there been an eighth plague on Egypt, I am convinced it would have been a sickening glut of ads for personal injury lawyers.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments