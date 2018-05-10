Opinion Line (May 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Adoption bill is a win for Kansas’ kids. More adoption agencies equals more kids placed in loving homes. The right of religious freedom and conscience is a protected right.
If I know my Republicans, Michael O’Donnell’s recent troubles will guarantee him a move up the party ladder.
Kris Kobach writing an article decrying Topeka doesn’t care about the little guy? He actually wrote that? The guy who blows our money chasing imaginary bogeymen?
Kris Kobach has a lot to say about hard-working Kansans footing the bill for the former chancellor’s “gravy train.” Can we then expect him to pay his own legal bills?
Kris Kobach wonders when Topeka will start looking out for the little guy? When self-serving, blowhard Koch sycophants like him get out of politics.
Funny how school-zone speed limits don’t matter after someone drops off their kid. “I need to get to work now, never mind the other kids.”
With good progress in both foreign and domestic policy, it is no surprise that President Trump is now enjoying a 51-percent approval rating, several points higher than former President Obama at this point in his first term.
I don’t appreciate people coming into my home and criticizing me and making snide remarks.
Kanye West is a rich celebrity who thinks that somehow qualifies him to be president. Remind you of anyone?
Keep the tax cuts and make Kansas students job-ready for Tyson plants.
Jim Comey’s next job may be at Disneyland as he sure is living in a fantasy world.
A sincere thank you to some unknown person who left the beautiful May Day cone-shaped basket filled with flowers on my apartment door here in Clearwater. You touched my heart and brought back happy memories and a few tears.
Which endangers our Democracy the most, the president, or the Deep State? I vote the latte.
Cockroaches must be a reincarnation of really bad people.
