Opinion Line (March 19)

I guarantee the City Council and city manager will actually brag and claim they did what they said they’d do with street repairs. As has been said, they’re peanut butter street repairs.
The city should stop wasting time coming up with a fireworks policy. People are going to shoot them when they want, where they want and the city is powerless to stop them as they have proven year after year.
The steel tariff is good because foreign companies will invest in manufacturing plants here, hiring our citizens.
What a fascinating ethical dilemma. Conservative fundamentalists have sold their souls to eliminate abortion by tolerating everything that President Trump does, as we slowly slide into political hell.
The anti-gun crusaders have stooped to new lows, using our kids to try and push a hopeless agenda which will do absolutely nothing to keep them safe.
Isn’t president for life the same thing as dictator?
If Hillary Clinton would not have paid $12 million for that fake dossier, the DNC would not be broke now.
Will teachers have to buy their guns and ammunition out of their own pockets like the extra school supplies and weekend food they buy for students?
We need better ways to detect age discrimination.
Legal immigrants don't like illegal immigrants, either.
If my sane 18-year-old son can’t buy a high-powered gun, then please don’t ask him to go to war and use one.
Here we go again. A commenter claims gunfights in the streets thanks to the NRA. It will only happen in the commenter’s twisted mind because it has not and will not happen among law-abiding citizens.
After such a long, dreary and sad winter, it is great to see Riverfest announcements.
For the love of God, can we do something about outdoor smoking and throwing lit cigarettes out of car windows before we all die in a fire the likes of Hell itself?
