Opinion Line (March 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
What’s wrong with cops playing basketball with kids? There was a motorcycle cop in my neighborhood when I was a kid who loved to tell us about his motorcycle. Nothing wrong with the police being nice to kids.
It would be interesting to follow the path of money being spent by campus cronies to create the Bardo Boondoggle formerly known as Wichita State University.
Never miss a local story.
It’s time for the NRA members to take back the NRA from the wingnuts running it.
How many people who whine about the “rich” buy items from Amazon, which does nothing but make Jeff Bezos even richer than he already is?
Having reason to spend time in both the tag and driver’s license offices recently, I am amazed at the number of children in adult bodies who childishly blame anyone and everyone else for their problems.
I can think of at least one reason for legalizing medical pot. But why would even a semi-intelligent human insist on making gateway drugs far more readily available to our children and our grandchildren?
Supporters of President Trump say we must show respect for the office of the President as he spews childish abusive name calling on political opponents, then praises dictators. Shame on you and your president for electing to disrespect American democracy.
For all those who detest our president, will you return the increase in your paychecks? I didn’t think so. He has turned this country around after eight years of neglect. He has more work to do, give him a chance.
It’s a shame the petroglyph at Kanopolis Lake was defaced, but it is wrong to label it “ancient” if it only around 150 years old.
Donald Trump is to politics what professional wrestling is to professional sports.
Opinion Line whiners who would rather see President Trump fail than America prosper aren’t acting like responsible citizens.
If you want someone who will get to the bottom of things, you need to get yourself an optimistic skeptic.
I bring home the bacon, I put some bacon in the freezer, I cook the bacon, I serve the bacon, I clean up after the bacon. Why do I need a man?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments