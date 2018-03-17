Opinion Line (March 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I have attended events at a number of arenas around the country, and can tell you that the seats at Intrust Bank Arena are no smaller than other arenas. If you want a big seat, go to the Warren Theater.
When will Wichita and the media figure out that there are several hundred thousand people in the Wichita area who don’t give a rip about NCAA basketball?
Never miss a local story.
Would the City Council agree to a third-party accounting of how much money was actually brought in by the basketball boozers they courted versus the tax money they spent preparing downtown for them and public services used?
We said no to Tyson and liquor sales in Dillons, yet legislators passed a law to allow Dillons to sell liquor and are creating a law to make it easier for Tyson. Who is listening to the people?
Note from Kansas to President Trump: Please don’t fire new secretary of state Mike Pompeo like you did his predecessor. We don’t want him back.
When Mike Pompeo was a Kansas congressman. he was a rubber stamp. He won’t change.
Looks like Little Donny only trusts yes men. Might be why he is such a horrible business man.
So “Scott” thinks the students should only debate or protest after hours. He’d rather them protest bullying or things closer to home. I bet the dead students never thought they would be the first “victims of closer to home.”
It’s amazing that people are completely ignoring Bill Clinton’s despicable behavior while in the White House. His sins were committed while he was married and as the highest elected official in the U.S.
People who tie their religion to politics end up making a mockery of both.
The one and only way to stop gun violence is to get rid of the guns.
Exercise your Second Amendment rights. Arm yourself. If you don’t, you will be fodder for the leftist/globalists. Defend yourself while you have the chance.
Daylight savings time is a communist plot. Donald Trump doesn’t like communists. He should get rid of daylight savings time once and for all.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments