Opinion Line (March 16)

That Mike Pompeo is really smart. Two major national assignments in two years and all he had to do was say, “Yes, sir. Yes, sir, you’re so right, sir.”
By what possible stretch of the imagination is Mike Pompeo qualified to be secretary of state and fourth in line to the presidency?
Real fans will follow their team from one end of the U.S. to the other. Unlike some who just go to Kansas City and then about two hours to Wichita. Go Shockers!
Wichita State’s basketball team does most everything well. They need to spend all of their time practicing the last 50 seconds, to learn how to close out close games.
WSU joining the American Athletic Conference confirmed how really weak the Missouri Valley Conference has been for the last 10 years. WSU made a great move even if it never wins another conference crown.
I’ll put up our AAC top three teams against the top three Big 12 teams.
It is disappointing that with all the money spent to impress the out of town NCAA visitors, one of the teams had to be essentially a local team.
To the folks who are aghast that kids will walk out of class for 17 minutes to protest school shootings, you’re not the one being shot like fish in a barrel because this country thinks “more guns the better.”
Any student that walks out of a classroom or school should not be allowed back in for the very reason they claim to be protesting over — safety.
A writer thinks a walkout over gun violence is a bad idea. You know what is a bad idea? Continuing to let our children get blown away in school shootings. The time for “essay writing to vent and display their feelings” is way past.
Public schools allowing their students to walk out of classes to protest, which is a lack of discipline, is one of many reasons parents are wanting more school choice.
To golf commentators: If you must persistently root for one player over the others, at least have the decency to hand off your microphone to a professional and move to the gallery, where you belong.
