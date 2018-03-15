Opinion Line (March 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
So tired of the complaints about the seats at Intrust Bank Arena. I’ve attended hundreds of Thunder games at the arena. I’ve never found the seats all that bad. They’re very comparable to the seats in any other arena.
Kansas is the middle trying to be the far right. If it elects the farthest left-leaning gubernatorial candidate, it can begin its journey back to the middle where it functions best.
Like WSU, I too have evolved into a mindset from a mere physical presence. Suddenly, no rules apply to me. Just think it, and it too is yours.
Potholes are not a forgone conclusion. Well-maintained streets properly sealed over to prevent moisture from seeping through to the roads support base don’t develop potholes. Our rough streets are the result of malfeasance in the public sector.
Is it too much to ask if we can get a university that caters to everyone and not just the wealthy?
The Kansas Legislature telling the federal government to pass a debt limit is like the pot calling the kettle black. They can’t even do it themselves.
Deroy Murdock has been a breath of fresh air to The Wichita Eagle opinion scene.
So is the private K-12 school at WSU the Koch version of Trump University, or just your run of the mill conservative indoctrination camp.
A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy and now a Highway Patrol employee have caused wrecks by making U-turns. It’s obvious that even law enforcement should not be allowed to make U-turns on highways.
Please say either “I saw” or “I have seen.” “I seen” is not correct and is like fingernails on a blackboard. When you say I seen, it shows you didn’t pay attention in English class or you are ignorant, or both.
Read the post inquiring about the intelligence of a smoker carelessly discarding his butt when the fire conditions are this bad. I contend that only an imbecile would light a cigarette in the first place.
The world needs more psychologists.
