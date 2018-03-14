Opinion Line (March 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
With the upcoming NCAA Tournament, I would like to remind everyone to “do unto others.” Specifically, be courteous to out-of-town travelers that don’t know their way around who need to change lanes at the last second. Watch license plates.
Intrust Arena’s “Welcome to Wichita” sign should stay up if can be impeccably maintained. Many, if not all, activities at Intrust include out-of-towners who deserve Wichita cordiality at every turn.
Never miss a local story.
WSU needs to learn how to inbound the ball in late-game pressure situations. It cost them the game against Houston and cost them the Maui Invitational championship against Notre Dame.
Another person dead in a marijuana deal gone wrong. Not such a victimless crime after all.
If you can’t manage to accomplish the simple task of providing an ID to vote, then you probably don’t need to vote.
If President Trump’s staff continues to abandon ship at this rate, soon America will be able to swap out the 747 Air Force 1 for a Cessna 152.
I hope the KSHSAA investigates the actions of the Centralia player for his dangerous flagrant foul against a Hanover player. Shame on him, the coach and referees who allowed him to continue to play after such a horrific foul.
Dear Hollywood, please make a G-rated movie without rude behavior or language. I want to take little ones to the movie again.
Now we know. Russia used an economic stranglehold to blackmail President Trump into picking a Secretary of State who would lift sanctions on Putin’s Russia. Tillerson is in this as deep as Trump.
Why do we use a salt/sand mix rather than just salt alone? Did you know many major cities only use salt? Works basically the same, at lower temps its sand, at higher temps it melts off the ice.
On the other side of the coin, I will no longer patronize Dick’s Sporting Goods for not having the courage to stand up for our Second Amendment rights and caving to the forces of political correctness.
If a cracker doesn’t taste good with peanut butter, you shouldn’t be eating that cracker at all.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments