Opinion Line (March 13)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
An independent state audit and public report of income, expenses and property assets is needed for WSU, NIAR and WATC. There is a strong smell of corruption coming from the Bardo administration building. The Board of Regents is possibly an accomplice.
If you only have enough peanut butter for one sandwich but need six, you’re doing no favors by spreading it so thin no one can taste it. Same thing goes for street repairs.
Never miss a local story.
If you still support Kris Kobach for governor after his performance in court last week, well, you’re a special kind of stupid.
The recent primary elections in Texas have to be seen as more disappointment for Democrats.
My youngest endured his first “Second Amendment” lockdown at Maize South Middle School. This 47-year-old lifelong Republican and former NRA member will never vote for another candidate that has anything but an F rating from the NRA.
The NRA is being demonized for “buying off” all these politicians. Let’s be honest, the money given by the NRA is pennies compared to what comes from labor unions.
Hard to believe that some people are such morons they can’t pit an avocado without slicing their hand off and need a diagram and instructions from The Eagle. Talk about a dumbed-down society.
The only tower near the Arkansas River should be the North High tower.
Riverside residents, take heart. Bel Aire has voted down two cell towers in neighborhoods in the last 20 years. Mr. Yearout is wrong. It can be done.
Postseason conference tourneys are all about making money. It is disingenuous to say anything else. Why should one game be more important than a whole season? Money.
Patient information portals are only as good as the info and data entered into them.
Walmart has filled its parking lot with lawn and garden supplies. Can Spring be far away? I’m going to purchase what I need before they start putting out the Christmas items.
Life and canyons share one thing. If you don’t stay near the edge, you’ve missed most of it.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments