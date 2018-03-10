Opinion Line (March 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I am appalled and ashamed of the actions of the Department for Children and Families. They should all be fired for not protecting the most vulnerable children in horrible situations.
Is WSU becoming a private institution?
Never miss a local story.
Maybe it's time for WSU to take a break on innovation and let president Bardo go back to teaching. Innovation is one thing; what's happening now is another.
Kansas, the place where if you wait 20-30 years you, too, could be doing things people in other cities are doing today.
There needs to be something done about the number of cars on the road with no insurance. Maybe Chief Ramsey could address this problem to come up with kind of solution.
It will be fun watching basketball teams (and fans) setting in the stands at the upcoming NCAA Tournament at Intrust Bank Arena with their knees up to their chins due to the close seating.
We already have common-sense gun laws. Thousands of them have been enacted across our country.
Trump promised to release his tax returns when the audit was completed. A year and a half later and still no returns. Another white lie.
It's probably not NRA member's kids shooting up our schools, but rather those kids who lacked proper parenting.
There are 3.6 million teachers in the U.S. If one out of 50 is armed, that’s 72,000 guns. That’s selling a lot of guns.
An Opinion Line writer said it was cruel to blame President Trump for the Parkland school shooting. Why? It was Trump who blamed President Obama for the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Guns in the hands of honest citizens save lives and property and, yes, gun-control laws adversely affect only the law-abiding citizens.
I wish my wife would save money like Gregg Marshall saves time-outs.
When the wind hitting the plumbing vent on the roof of your house is strong enough to cause whitecaps in the water of your toilet bowl, you know you're living in Kansas.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments