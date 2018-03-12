Opinion Line (March 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I was a student editor of my college newspaper called on the carpet in the university president’s office and getting hate mail from shallow student senate leaders. I told them to chill out and look on the bright side. All college newspaper editors graduate someday.
Want to cut the pesky, inquiring Sunflower student newspaper’s budget in half or open a new private tuition school on a taxpayer-owned campus? Go right ahead. There will be an administrative closed-door committee at Wichita State approving it.
Child protective services? Care home facilities? Why do the people who work these places seem to be from the same mold and couldn’t care less about the children or older adults who need real care?
People with money and power are infamous for pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes.
A letter writer accuses the “NRA and it’s major proponents” of being zealots. This is, of course, a false statement and observation. It has been shown time and again it is the anti gun nuts that are truly the zealots.
What if there were hundreds of thousands of Russian non-citizen voters registered to vote across the United States? Democrats would be outraged.
The NRA is not going to be happy until people are fighting in the streets with guns.
Corporate and corrupt almost sound alike.
They told me if I voted for Hillary Clinton, there would be corruption and lies in the White House. I did vote for Hillary, and boy were they right.
Feel free to bring a knife to a gun fight if that works for you. When necessary, a smart person counters an attack against them with a weapon commensurate to or greater than the one threatening them. To do less is rather foolish.
Trump treats the government like he is a game show host and the government is just a game. Why not? Games are all he understands.
Kansans in general and Wichitans in particular are really nice people until they get behind the wheel of a vehicle or into the voting booth, when hatred and selfishness take over.
