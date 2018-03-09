Opinion Line (March 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The City Council's downtown preparations are far more focused on allowing people to get boozed up than on basketball, but then that is all the Old Town bar district has ever been about.
Former Gov. Brownback and the Legislature gutted the Department for Children and Families, fired experienced managers, hired political cronies and pals, closed offices, privatized services, failed to fill staff positions, and didn't give raises. Bill Gale is responsible for the outcome how?
Who loaded the ATM that gave out incorrect funds? And it took five days to figure it out? No one else called the bank and said I got $100 instead of $5? Are they all paying back the withdrawals? Makes you want to question the bank.
Whatever happened to the “prominent Wichita woman” who was connected with the embezzlement of millions from two Wichita doctor groups? A Parsons woman recently got five years in prison for the credit union embezzlement of $10 million.
Tweet others as you would like to be tweeted.
Yes, oil paintings can be bizarre, but they are greasing the wheels of artistic appreciation.
Maybe if the Tyson chicken plant had been built around Clearwater, the town could have received some economic grown to put some salt on their streets.
We are asked not to judge all Muslims by the actions of a few lunatics. I agree 100 percent, but by the same token why are we asked to judge all gun owners by the actions of a few lunatics?
I’m all for a new political party that is more centrist. I just hope with all the compromising we don’t lose sight of the need for social justice. Don’t back away from the strides made in inclusion.
I don’t believe anyone is proposing to make it mandatory for teachers to carry weapons. If they choose to carry, and are qualified, we just want them to have that option.
If it were illegal for injury attorneys to advertise, our local television stations would be bankrupt in less than 30 days.
