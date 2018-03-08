Opinion Line (March 8)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Thanks to the Warren/Regal Cinemas for hosting their film festival of Oscar-nominated movies. What a treat to be able to easily view all of these winners in a week. Much appreciated, please do it again next year.
Just what the country needs, Congress butting into the NCAA. They can’t solve any of the problems already in front of them, so they stick their noses into something else. My advice to Congress is MYOB.
Never miss a local story.
What set off the school shooter? Was he bullied by classmates? Was he ignored? I remember my high school days 67 years ago. The bullied and ignored individual pulled a knife on several occasions. Our principal helped him.
Common Sense 101: Don’t put batteries in pockets and purses, which will bring them into contact with metallic objects or moisture. Do we have to put warning notices on everything?
Videos with resumes sounds like an easy way for employers to discriminate and only seek to hire the young and beautiful. God help any applicant over age 50, other than Caucasians and not within certain weight parameters.
Parent: Just as child rearing starts at home, so must gun control and gun safety, and gun ownership vs. the mental abilities of your kids to use guns.
Huge thanks to Dick’s Sporting Goods for having the courage to change the age limit and type of guns they will sell to their customers. Hope more businesses have the courage to do what's right. I will be patronizing their stores.
Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has issued a plea for money to pay legal bills, saying his “resources have been depleted.” A proud Republican reduced to a street corner panhandler. Isn’t that ironic?
I wonder if the same people that gripe about snow-ice removal handling are the same folks that will whine about pot holes now in the roads caused by the salt application.
The green porch lights you see are not forgotten Christmas decorations. They are there deliberately to honor the active duty and veteran servicemen and servicewomen who provide you your freedoms.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments