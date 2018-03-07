Opinion Line (March 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It is somewhere between unethical and illegal for the WSU administration to give access to public land to a private school run by people without credentials. The developers have access to private land. Why are they encroaching on public land?
Shame on WSU administration for their Kremlin-like attitudes in attempting to shut down the Sunflower, a student-led journalistic learning opportunity, by decimating their funding. WSU already has a powerful public relations department. Let growing students have their say.
WSU is trying to kill its student newspaper and using public ground for an elite private school run by the Koch family? What is next, WSU? Bad job, Bardo.
WSU is cutting student fees for the Sunflower, but increasing them to build a YMCA when the Heskett Center already exists? Thank goodness my kid is going somewhere else.
Bill Gale is an honorable man and a caring leader. He will be missed at Wichita DCF. I would vote for him if he ever ran for an elected office again.
“Governor” Brewer would choose austerity over meaningful solutions for gun control. Sure hope the criminals can read your “gun-free zone” signs.
To the Opinion Line writer who said Democrats did nothing about guns, get real. The GOP has been carrying the NRA’s water for many years, blocking the most modest reforms.
What degree of an imbecile does it take to throw down a cigarette at any time but especially when the environment is so very dry and in high winds?
