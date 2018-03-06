Opinion Line (March 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
John Bardo needs to resign as president of WSU. He has sold the integrity of the university to the greed of special interests.
The Eagle’s editorial supporting The Sunflower was well written, as was reporter Suzanne Tobias’ article. If the WSU student senate and its student body president are toys of university administrators depriving a student newspaper of funding, students should protest.
Never miss a local story.
To those upset about reducing Sunflower funding, do something about it. Write about it. Fund operation of the paper. Litigate if plausible and necessary. Act like journalists.
I think we’re very lucky to live in Wichita. It most certainly offers everything we need and you can get to nearly every place in the city in 20 minutes or less, plus the weather is never boring.
OK, Shockers. Last year was the year to play angry. That’s passe. Now’s the time to play hungry.
Metal detectors won’t stop the next school shooting. Funneling hundreds of kids through one entrance is a nightmare and all the next shooter will do is spray the schoolyard with bullets at recess from the comfort of his car.
Tears welled up when I read the story about Devonte Graham and his mom’s lovely, grounded influence on his life. Kids actually do listen. If a picture of the two had been published, I would have been a weeping heap.
Sometimes I tell people the same story twice in a row just to see if they were listening at all, or just totally self-absorbed.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments