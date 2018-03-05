Opinion Line (March 5)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
That paranoid NRA guy better look out. The children are coming to get you.
Would President Trump approve of young Baron’s teacher being armed?
It’s evident that Democrats have become the “instant gratification” party, thinking little about the nation’s economic future.
Sanctuary cities shouldn’t be tolerated. They remind me of the Civil War. You can not have a country for one and all if you let a few states go against Senate laws. A nation cannot survive with insurrection.
It’s past time the schools accept their responsibility to keep students safe.
Just joined the NRA. I hope all Constitution-supporting patriots do the same.
If arming teachers is a question for local government, why isn’t gay marriage and marijuana legalization a question for local governments? The 10th Amendment. States have rights or they don’t. States should not only have rights at others’ whims.
Well-trained policeman struggle with life and death situations and we want to put minimally-trained teachers in that same position? Not my teachers.
How are people supposed to adapt to change when there are huge financial barriers preventing them from doing so?
Assault rifle only conjures up one image and that is not deer, pheasants or ducks. Only active military serving in conflict areas and swat teams need to have assault rifles.
GOP Rep. Devin Nunes is nervously busy proving it’s difficult to tell a lie the same way twice. Nunes moored himself to a sinking ship and now he can’t untie because his mooring point is below the water line.
Are people really so stupid that they don’t understand guns don’t kill people. People kill people. Pass all the gun laws you want, but that won’t change. An idiot that doesn’t care will find a way.
According to statistics, in nearly 80 percent of school shootings, the guns used came from either the shooter’s home or relatives. Rather than arm teachers, maybe we should disarm parents.
