Opinion Line (March 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
To Rep. John Whitmer (R-Wichita): Voters against more guns are just brave enough to stand up morally and not “be an ostrich” when recognizing what the NRA is really all about — selling more guns and making more profit.
Is anyone else paying attention that the City Council that supposedly didn’t have money to maintain existing swimming pools has at least $1 million to throw at what’s always been a private project, “Doc?”
Never miss a local story.
A recent Eagle article stated that the California Democratic party was divided over how best to “battle” Republicans in Washington. It’s no wonder nothing gets done in politics if your main goal is to “battle” instead of seeking cohesiveness.
Kansans may soon vote to decrease the sales tax on food. Maybe at that time Kris Kobach’s invite to host the NRA convention could be voted upon. Sounds like good old Dodge City days to me.
Krazy Kris Kobach is schmoozing the NRA. No surprise. I pray that the people of Kansas have better sense than to vote the likes of him into the highest public office in the state. He is a paranoid, fear-mongering fool.
Eighteen-year-olds are deployed all over the world to defend American interests, so it’s ridiculous to suggest a law preventing them from buying an AR-15 here at home until they turn 21.
So Mr. Estes, Mr. Roberts, Mr. Moran and Dr. Colyer, do you take money from the NRA, and if so, how much have you collected from it in the last 10 years?
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer said President Trump’s proposal to give teachers bonuses for carrying guns may be a good solution. He is selling guns for the NRA. The Republicans’ goal is to sell guns. They don’t care about your Second Amendment.
Leonard Pitts Jr. is the reason I have a negative view of the media.
I did not realize how ignorant and bumbling average school teachers are until the Democrats convinced me they are totally unable to safely guard a two-pound piece of metal or, even more remotely, use it in a life-or-death situation.
Not sure what to do with my guns. They apparently do not work, as they have never shot anyone.
I amaze myself when I have the right tools.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments