Opinion Line (March 3)

I long for the days of political correctness when we had a civil society and people treated each other with dignity and respect.
Why is the FBI investigating college basketball? Is giving money, meals or travel to players or relatives a federal offense, which the investigation is being paid for with tax dollars, or an NCAA issue?
To you idiots who think you can solve your problems by shooting someone, obviously you don’t have the brains to work things out in a rational and civilized manner. I pity you.
Well, President Trump is not all bad. He got Gov. Brownback out of Kansas. Now, if he would find jobs for Kris Kobach and Jeff Colyer, we could get rid of all three.
How to keep racial and political biases out of your reportage? Start by looking in the mirror, Leonard Pitts Jr.
After Sept. 11, the U.S. began to arm pilots. We also increased the number of armed air marshals on flights so that nobody could cause such a tragedy again. Seems like it worked.
Interesting time to be living: “Stop shooting our kids” is seen as a liberal talking point by the pro-life crowd.
It’s not an ideal solution, but I ask myself this: If I’m a teacher hiding in a locked-down classroom, with an active shooter trying to enter it, would I prefer to have a gun in my possession?
It is no surprise that the NRA’s answer to the gun problem is more guns.
The most logical comment I have seen since the Florida school shooting is the letter to the editor from Ms. English. Stop giving these highly disturbed individuals the fame and notoriety that they crave.
The NRA, National Redneck Association, will never admit they are wrong on gun control. Even though it is obvious that reform is required.
About the Feb. 26 article calling Manhattan the dullest city in Kansas. Just imagine how dull it would be without Bill Snyder.
To the lady who got hugged at Sam’s: That would be sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Oil paintings are bizarre.
