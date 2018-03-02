Opinion Line (March 2)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Our politicians in Topeka want to cut food tax. We don’t have money for schools or the Highway Patrol. They robbed all the money out of the highway fund. I don’t think they have common sense.
In the end, Wichita taxpayers will be on the hook for millions of dollars in the swatting case. But there is no real end of course; the WPD will continue its reckless, sometimes lawless behavior, because they know they can get away with it.
Liberals and guns; conservatives and drugs. Making things illegal doesn’t mean people can’t get them.
The simplest solution for gun control is term limits for Congress.
Finally, Sen. Roberts does something about guns. Now Rep. Estes and Sen. Moran need to step up. Need deeper background checks and shared gun databases. We’re not taking your guns, just making it harder for criminals and those mentally unstable.
Those two ice storms last week? Thank you to whomever bought out all the salt bags. My husband and I couldn’t find any.
Where does my 36-year-old petite granddaughter who is a teacher wear her gun? In her holster, or in her desk drawer where her 5-year-olds can find them? Wouldn’t banning access to semi-automatic weapons be better?
Growing up, my brother played with cap guns; my Dad kept guns in the hall closet; high school boys carried rifles in their pickups. Our problem now is not guns but the demise of the moral underpinnings of our society.
I completely understand why some people don’t like Trump as president or otherwise, but as long as he is doing, or trying to do the things he was elected for, I am all for him.
Previous Presidents have capitalized the “P” in their title. Trump is the first to capitalize the “I.”
With our smart political correctness people getting their way and taking God out of schools and everywhere else, is it a wonder why all this lunacy is taking over? Wake up and see what is happening all over.
I have been guilty of drunk-emailing the Opinion Line.
