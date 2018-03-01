Opinion Line (March 1)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I love the Shockers, because I have had the privilege to watch our student-athletes and coaches develop as we improve to be No. 1.
It is pathetic that legislators have to degrade and attempt to belittle high school students when the students prove that they are more articulate and smarter than the politicians.
It’s time for Congress and the president to march into NRA headquarters, dump the millions of dollars they were bought with and tell Wayne LaPierre, “Here’s your money back. I’m not your boy anymore.”
Where did the 19-year-old Florida school shooter get the money to buy so many guns?
If Nikolas Cruz drove a truck into a group of people, killing 17 of them, would we be talking about banning trucks?
What is the solution to school shootings? No one knows. Since 1996, the Dickey Amendment has blocked funding for research on gun violence. No research. No understanding. No solutions.
If someone needs a rifle with a 30-round clip to kill an animal, then they are not a very good shot and probably shouldn’t own a gun to begin with.
So teenagers have mush for brains, according to one contributor. The young people I have heard have spoken eloquently and thoughtfully. The adults have failed them by refusing to pass any tough gun legislation. Where, indeed, are the grownups?
Lengthy letter on trickle-down economics did not describe trickle down. The author of that letter needs to do some more research.
Bob Walterscheid says water can’t run uphill. Ever hear of the Leidenfrost Effect? As a Chemistry and Physics teacher, I always did a demo called “The Story of Ira Remsen” for my students and they would argue that water can indeed run uphill.
If we vote for Democrats in the next election, will they do something about guns, or not do something like they did for eight years? Get real, people.
I want to be on the right side of history, so I am resurrecting the fashion of parachute pants.
