Opinion Line (Feb. 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Hey, Wichita road crews, great job last week. Thanks.
I tried to use the slick streets as an excuse to show up late for work but the city crews did such a great job treating them that the excuse fell flat.
Never miss a local story.
Fred VanVleet should not be voted into the Shocker Hall of Fame. He tarnished our school, city and excellent coaching staff. I’m disappointed in him and cannot look at him as I did before. Shame on you.
Evangelist Billy Graham passed away last week at 99, a great minister of my generation who truly cared for people’s lives and souls. Phony Joel Osteen now does the same thing to feed his million-dollar greed.
Everyone is making the school security guard in Florida the bad guy and basically a coward. I suggest that before you or anyone pass judgment, they stop and think what they would do.
How cruel for some people to blame President Trump for the shootings when they have been happening during the last two administrations.
Religion is no longer the opiate of the masses. Opiates are the opiate of the masses.
The gubernatorial ballot should have a box to check for “none of the above.”
As a soldier in the U.S. Army, I was trained and qualified as an expert rifleman. I do not now own any guns because I do not trust myself with one, nor do I trust you. Ask yourself honestly.
I really got into Olympic curling because it reminds me of driving in Wichita. Slow but sure.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments