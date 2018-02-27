Opinion Line (Feb. 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Sorry, students. We will never love you or each other as much as we love our guns.
Thank you, Wink Hartman, for bowing out of the governor’s race. You and Mike Pompeo torpedoed Jean Schodorf in the 2010 congressional race and we would hate for you to hurt Jeff Colyer’s chances.
President Trump urges a ban on bump-stocks? Tossing bread crumbs to the starving.
Consider the benefits to society if WSU and the Koch family would focus their resources on at-risk students who struggle with family issues, learning disabilities and mental illness. I wonder if expulsions and suspensions could be eliminated.
How much training do our servicemen get? How much training do our lawmen get? Our president suggests that our teachers carry a gun? So being expected to be social workers, therapists and parents aren’t enough?
It would seem only fitting for a Kansas Highway Patrolman to walk into a legislative session and issue each legislator a $100 ticket for “spinning their wheels.” It’s what they do in Topeka.
Common denominators in school shootings: gun-free zones that advertise vulnerability and unaddressed mental illness.
Adam Schiff seems too shifty for me to take seriously.
I have a great paper carrier by the name of Stefanie Denning. She has delivered my paper every day during this winter weather, even the icy days. She has brought it up to my door since I’ve been sick, too.
When will the American people get tired of financing President Trump’s weekly vacation to Florida? Just what are we spending to fly him and his family every weekend? He complained about President Obama playing golf in Washington, D.C.
Attempting to retrieve my trash barrel from the end of an icy driveway, two ladies drove by and offered to help. One lady drove the car onto the driveway while the other pushed the barrel up to the garage.
There are two sides to every issue, and I think that’s the problem.
