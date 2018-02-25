Opinion Line (Feb. 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Praying isn’t helping, folks. We need stricter gun laws and we need to pressure our elected representatives to enact them, or vote them out. Your school could be next.
A man murdered at least 17 people. Tell us again why there shouldn’t be a death penalty and why it shouldn’t be automatic and carried out expeditiously and tell it to the families of those murdered.
I would like to see video footage from officers who were 8 feet away from Andrew Finch. I bet Finch was obeying orders to “get his hands up” when he was shot. Officers aren’t communicating with each other and it’s lethal.
Is the reason Commissioner Ranzau is acting so childish is that he is trying to get a Trump cabinet appointment? He has to understand that Trump will still be the toddler in charge; he will be another baby in the playpen.
The reason Richard Ranzau may lose the election has nothing to do with his soul. We hope to elect those who take care of our business. Those who think only they talk to a higher power are usually grandstanding ideologues.
School board members don’t get paid anything. Wichita City Council members get at least $40,000 a year plus car allowance, and Sedgwick County commissioners get about $100,000 a year plus car allowance. Priceless.
The country is reeling from another mass shooting while Kansas legislators OK concealed carry at age 18. We can’t smoke marijuana in Kansas, but lawmakers want to make sure people can drink at 6 a.m. How backward can one state get?
NRA lobbying blood money totals: Pat Roberts, $23,800. Jerry Moran, $19,350. Roger Marshall, $1,000. Lynn Jenkins, $8,000. Kevin Yoder, $19,900.
They say in America that 30,000 people die from guns annually and Washington does nothing. Now if airline travel had the same statistics, would we hear anything from them?
Want to see Congress act on guns? Demand that guns be allowed into the visitors galleries of the Senate and the House. That should get some immediate action.
Why is the gun issue a Democrat or Republican concern? Shouldn’t it be a human concern?
