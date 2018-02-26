Opinion Line (Feb. 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Good for Wichita and the school board having Terri Moses talk to students about warning signs of kids that might have an issue. School shooters are way beyond guidance counseling. Do what she said.
I also have an exceptional Eagle carrier — the internet. Wake up, people, my prediction is that in five years smart phones will replace cash and checks. Mine already has. I’m 70 and loving technology, especially digital cameras and computers.
Never miss a local story.
Took the city of Wichita citizen poll. Like all polls — swayed. They never have the proper answers available according to how you really feel/think about questions. Have to skew those results to fit your narrative, I suppose.
If Mr. Tannahill wants to help his campaign, he should show himself beating the AR-15 with a sledgehammer instead of giving it away so that it has the potential to hurt people.
Denney Clements, your opinion piece about the Koch school makes you look like an angry hack. The Kochs don’t need “leverage” on anything. Their actions and significant financial commitments to WSU/Wichita speak for themselves. Get off your Smith Corona.
The Wichita Symphony on Saturday night was wonderful. Spectacular selections were well performed, the violin soloist was fabulous, and the concluding Bolero by Ravel was the perfect ending. Thanks to all associated for the performance.
Checking out at Sam’s on Maize Road, a tall man came back and gave me a hug around the shoulders. He said, “I want you to know someone loves you today, God loves you.” That hug and comment reaffirmed my faith.
Could somebody please inform the ESPN cameraman that there are other students that attend WSU games besides that one girl in the front row?
I made out a big campaign contribution to Rep. Ron Estes today. On my check, I wrote “One Thousand thoughts and prayers and no/100 sense.”
Sedgwick County, and Wichita in particular, have many problems. If only Vern Miller and Johnnie Darr were still among us, they would whip this town into shape in no time.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments