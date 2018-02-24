Opinion Line (Feb. 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The next time a politician asks for a donation, I will send them hopes and prayers.
Kris Kobach is a clone of Sam Brownback. He should not even be in consideration for governor. Let’s not go down that road again. Wake up, Kansas.
I, too, received a flier from Rep. Estes about how good tax reform is for me. What I don’t understand is how he knows this when he doesn’t know me, my family situation, or asked my personal input into this legislation.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressional Republicans as they deal with their guilt feelings over inaction on mass shootings.
The NRA is always prepared after each mass shooting with their excusers and apologists sending letters and comments defending the indefensible. Dear God, may this last massacre wake up the rational people left in this country.
Protect our schools immediately. Limit access to every school through one door. Full-time security guards in every school. No backpack enters school until thoroughly searched. Do this now. Don’t wait for Congress to act.
Something deadly attacks our kids, it’s head needs to be cut off. What about the millions and millions of dollars funneling from the NRA to keep the flow of guns turning into cash for it? Where’s it all coming from?
God must have been a Shocker fan last Sunday at 3 p.m. The last strikeout to win the Shockers’ baseball game occurred at the same moment the basketball team made its first three to go up 3-0.
I imagine we will figure out a way to somehow ban the AR-15. That action will not save any lives. School shooters will have to come up with a new weapon of choice and they will do so. Wait and see.
Liberals want to make guns illegal. Murder is already illegal. How’s that working out for you?
It seems there is a double standard in Kansas. Years spent investigating illegal gambling but perfectly OK for gambling in state-run casinos.
I wonder if I can pass the eye exam with my new Atomic Beam Battle Vision polarized sunglasses.
