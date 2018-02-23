Opinion Line (Feb. 23)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Greg Orman should run as either a Democrat or Republican or drop out of the governor’s race. I feel he is putting his own interests ahead of the interests of Kansas.
Where was the good guy with the gun? He was obeying your laws that say no guns in schools.
People trying to justify unlimited gun ownership either have not read the Second Amendment nor understand the intent for which it was written. Bet our forefathers are rolling over in their graves. Imagine they would like to rewrite that one.
I believe people who purchase military-style weapons are mental cases who should be reported so authorities can keep an eye on them. It’s always better to error on the side of caution. Call it citizen-imposed background checks.
The average income in America is less than $50,000. Why do senators and representatives make upwards of $174.000? And how many months do they have to work? Not 12 like taxpayers. Oust them all. Demand term limits.
Revisiting President Clinton’s sex scandal reminds me what hypocrites the Democrats are. They ignored his dalliances while he was president, but now want President Trump’s head for stuff from many years ago.
Today’s politicians are creating a generation of future voters who will revile and despise them for failing to try to keep them safe. And the NRA and the Second Amendment will not save their jobs.
If you eat your chocolate cake fast enough, your Fitbit will think you’re jogging.
