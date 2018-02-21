Opinion Line (Feb. 21)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Why is it that within minutes of a shooting, we can have an overwhelming first-responder reaction, but an underwhelming response to the glaring problem before they do the deed? Seems like a backwards response.
Both Mr. Finch and the police were the victims in the swatting incident. Please keep this in mind when you are judging the victims.
What about the Wichita man who gave the address to Tyler Barriss? He’s as guilty as Barriss. Without that address, the swatting would have taken place in some other city. And Andrew Finch would be alive.
The folks wanting more information on the Finch shooting and protesting at City Council meetings are in the wrong place. They need to protest at Marc Bennett’s office. It’s all up to him now.
How very nice and trite of us to once again send our “thoughts and prayers” to the families of the dead kids. How about we get smart and send our votes to people who will stop this insanity.
I went to a large Wichita high school in the ’60s and could identify at least five students who fit the same image as the shooter in Florida. They didn’t have ready access to a gun and social media.
The “Harvest Box” sounds good for the poor, but first, let President Trump eat it for a month and see what he says. I’ve had powdered eggs. Yuck.
I tried Olympic ice skating. I did a triple klutz.
