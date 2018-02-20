Opinion Line (Feb. 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Congratulations to Pat Lehman on her Feb. 12 letter condemning the wasteful foolishness of the president’s military parade. Most of President Tweet’s bravado has done nothing but get himself and the U.S. in trouble with allies who used to trust us.
Glad the Shockers are not advertising the “play angry” attitude anymore. Anger levels are already through the roof in society. In sports, we see a lot of explosive anger. That is super dangerous and contributes to loss of control.
As usual, the Koch family does something positive and small-minded bitter people are angry about it.
The history of Sam Brownback’s malfeasance in office, his hubris and self-rightous arrogance will be passed from one generation of Kansans to the next, and rightly so. You may be gone, Sam, but you will never be forgiven.
To Royals GM Dayton Moore and those trying to rationalize a mediocre baseball season: Do you also have a plan to rebuild a fan base that pays hard-earned money to see winners?
In case no one has noticed, the worst “health” diseases in America are not hear, cancer, AIDS, strokes, diabetes or the flu; those titles belong to “Facebook, internet, government, media, gun love, citizen hate and depression.
Hypocrisy is labeling yourself “pro-life” while refusing to acknowledge that America has a gun problem. How many of our children must be slaughtered before our elected leaders find the courage to tell the NRA to go to hell?
Why was I not surprised that the Eagle had buried the story to the bottom of page 6A that President Trump had donated his fourth-quarter salary, $100,000, to the Transportation Department for improvements to the nation’s infrastructure?
Is anyone else shocked, other than our non-resident Sen. Roberts, that President Trump lied about maintaining the farm programs? He’s the greatest liar in Washington and that is saying something.
We should only deport illegal aliens if they do something illegal.
