Opinion Line (Feb. 19)

I am so afraid when I make the exit off K-254 west to I-135 south. It’s extremely dangerous entering speeding traffic from the north and then into four lanes, from the left. Mayor Longwell is right — fix it now.
The answer to federal and state highway funding is a gas tax increase, which has not been raised in 25 years for federal and 12 years for Kansas. Kansas would need to certify the tax could not be spent for other uses.
Kansas lost its clout in D.C. when it re-elected Sen. Pat Roberts. He is part of the swamp President Trump was talking about. Good luck, farmers.
For the life of me, I can’t understand the premise of illegal gambling. If people want to gamble, who really cares? As long as they are not harming anyone else, can’t the police find more important things to enforce?
“The cobbler’s children have no shoes.” That refers to providing services to the “outside world” while neglecting their immediate ecosystem. Like Kris Kobach telling other states how to register and vote while failing to provide Kansas a secure system.
Infrastructure infrastructure must remain the government’s responsibility. Any public-private partnership will be created when there is a guaranteed income source for the companies. I never want to pay to drive on the “Koch Kansas Turnpike” or fly from the “Wichita Spangles Airport.”
Kris Kobach, since you’re so worried about voter fraud, what are you doing right now, here in Kansas, to protect our voting systems from Russian interference? You can begin to earn your Kansas paycheck by working this problem for Kansas.
I just received a flier from Rep. Estes extolling the great benefits the Tax Cut and Jobs Act and how it will impact me. The only impact I’ve seen is an increase in my deduction for Medicare.
So merely requiring students to have a permit to concealed carry on campuses is too much for the Kansas State Rifle Association. I personally think the rampant killing across this country is too much. Guess whose money will buy a senator?
