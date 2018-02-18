Opinion Line (Feb. 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I, for one, am pleased with the progress being made at I-235 and Kellogg. It appears they are moving along at a good pace and it will be a marvel of construction and a pleasure to use once finished.
Only in Derby would the Board of Education approve a bond election that includes an indoor football practice facility and try to disguise it as an activity center.
The state Republicans stole $3.3 billion in highway funds from the taxpayers. A party of thieves and con men, to be sure.
I have traveled to large and small airports around the world. What a distinction for Wichita to have the slowest baggage service. Maybe United and American shouldn’t have fired their union handlers and hired cheap labor.
When ICE raids a business and arrests illegals, it should also arrest the owners and managers of the business.
We continue to be amazed and disgusted that our 4th District representative continues to send Republican propaganda disguised as surveys, that is prepared, published, and mailed at taxpayer expense.
Help make Mexico great again by sending their citizens back there to work on just that.
Gas prices are going up. Interest rates are increasing. Inflation is back. The stock market is melting down. I am so glad we elected Republicans.
Our vice president refused to stand out of respect for and recognition of the millions of North Koreans who are being starved and exploited by their insane dictator. I wouldn’t call that childish or petty.
After Republicans passed the tax cut, borrowing $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years, they have to shut up about ever complaining about budget deficits ever again. Democrats are no longer “tax and spend.” Republicans won that crown back.
So liberals use federal agencies to spy on their opponents. Big deal. It’s what they do. Get over it.
If President Trump wants a military parade, tell him to go to an Air Show.
Pharmaceutical commercials should be banned. They are annoying, insipid and go on for way too long. My doctor will tell me which medications I need, not some advertising pitch person employed by the prescription drug cartel.
