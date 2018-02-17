Opinion Line (Feb. 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Kathy Camden and Jessica Olson share on social media the name of the officer they think shot Andrew Finch. They are Old West vigilantes wanting to hang the suspect without a trial.
To the woman who commented about tenure in public schools and WSU: There are countless people who have struggled and sacrificed to advance their careers and businesses. But they have no tenure guaranteed.
Democrats want Dreamers and everybody else from Mexico, legal or illegal, for one reason: votes.
If you haven’t noticed, the opposite party of the president always sits stone faced at the State of the Union. Why weren’t you paying attention during President Obama’s address?
Leonard Pitts’ description of President Trump was right. A good military parade would be Trump in a tank, a la Michael Dukakis, with a sign that says Vietnam dodger.
Well, I’ll be dipped. A rare Leonard Pitts column without the usual racial theme, just old, liberal Trump bashing.
Blake Shuart should name the “major media outlets (with) content designed to divide and polarize.” The list would start with conspiracy-prone Fox News. An accurate description of President Trump, good journalism, is most divisive.
Isn’t that a scream? The Dems are outraged that their memo isn’t approved for release, yet not one of them voted to release the Republican memo.
Are massive budget cuts to Medicare and other programs for the elderly, disabled, and poor what you voted for? The Republican budget does that. Don’t listen to the lies, look for yourself.
Leonard Pitts as usual — he’s right and 73 percent of Republicans are wrong.
An Opinion Line contributor claims it is “indisputably known” that the Steele dossier “was false.” This person should call the FBI and report the indisputable falsehoods, and explain how he or she knows they are false.
In defense of the majestic Opinion Line tree, I would suggest that contributors are better represented by a twinning tendril loaded with sour grapes. This writer included.
