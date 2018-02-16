Opinion Line (Feb. 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I am finding it hard to believe a 21-year-old man wanted to do child care unless he always had other intentions. It is not a job I have seen guys working. What other jobs has he had?
As a retired teacher for 23 years, I chose to teach at at-risk schools. We need more people like Chris Fox and Steve Wentz to stand up and tell it as it is. I am trying, but few are listening.
Tried to enjoy WSU basketball on TV Saturday night but I’m sure I watched more commercials than basketball. So sad.
President Trump said he was going to release the Republican memo before he even saw it, but refuses to release the Democrats’ memo? Think he’s trying to control the narrative much?
I read opinions from conservatives and liberals and appreciate columns by Charles Krauthammer and Cal Thomas, as well as Leonard Pitts and Davis Merritt. I’m disappointed in Deroy Murdock’s writings, marred by exaggerations and misinformation. He’s a poor substitute for Krauthammer.
I never contribute to a charity without checking the Charity Navigator and the Department Of Defense sites to see what amount goes for fundraising and administrative costs. How many others boards of illegitimate “charities” is Kris Kobach serving on?
So an Opinion Line contributor badmouths unknown people based solely on the size of their pickup? How pathetic. That person should never be on a jury.
Elimination of the Electoral College would guarantee us a bunch of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi types in Congress and that would be devastating to our democracy.
Americans have to be some of the dumbest people to allow people here illegally to protest and make attempts to change policy. Deport them all.
Take history with a grain of salt.
There should be no military parade. It would be a waste of time and money to satisfy the ego of the president. Spend the money on education or mental health.
I have to laugh at the people who have a storage unit connected to their house that they call a three-car garage.
